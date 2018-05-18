Local News

Ebola Outbreak: Tension Grows As 45 Cases Are Recorded, 25 People Already Confirmed Dead

New revelation has shown that the number of suspected, probable and confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo has risen to 45, with 25 people dead.

According to the Agence France Presse, AFP,  this new revelation was made by the World Health Organization on Friday.

WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic, who gave the figures to reporters in Geneva, said that 14 of the cases had been confirmed as the deadly Ebola virus following laboratory tests.

