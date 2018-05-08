EFCC Arraigns Man Over Employment Scam (Photo)

Chinedu Mathew Nwobi

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Monday, May 7 2018, arraigned Mr. Chinedu Mathew Nwobi before Justice Dugbor-Oghoghorie of the Federal High Court, Enugu, on a two- count charge bordering on obtaining money under false pretence to the tune of N1,900, 000.00 ( One Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira) only, contrary to section 8 (a),and 1(1)(c)and punishable under section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act,2006.

Investigations carried out by the Commissions showed that the defendant, between 8th February, 2018 obtained the sum of One Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira only (N1, 900,000.) from the petitioner alleging that he is a staff of Nigeria Prison Service and that his colleague, Mr. Chinedu Mathew who works in the Arms Department of the Prison Service, Abuja, came to his duty post and told him that there were vacancies/slot from his uncle, Mr. Eze Ephraim who works in Interior Department Abuja.

The petitioner further stated that Mr Eze further requested for additional N300,000, yet they couldn’t get the job. The petitioner lamented that efforts made to get back his money proved abortive.

When the case was called up, prosecution counsel M.K Basil, applied that the charge be read to the defendant to which he pleaded not guilty. The defence counsel, J.E Orji made an oral application for the bail of the defendant which was refused by the Judge who ordered him to apply formally.

He subsequently remanded the defendant in prison custody and the matter adjourned to February 10th, 2018 for trial and hearing of bail application.

