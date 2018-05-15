EFCC Becomes Most Advanced Anti-corruption Agency After Receiving IT Software From UK

EFCC new head office

The UK High Commission has provided the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission with special IT software to enable it to carry out its anti-graft work – making the agency the most advanced anti-corruption body in the region.

The High Commission shared the news of its support for the Nigerian agency on its verified Twitter handle.

The Commission wrote; “The UK has given a boost with specialised IT software to the new @officialEFCC Head Office. This digital upgrade enables the #EFCC to become the most advanced Anti-Corruption agency in the region. Proud to be partnering #Nigeria in efforts against corruption.”

President Muhammadu Buhari formally inaugurated the new building of the EFCC. The inauguration had a former South African president, Thabo Mbeki, Secretary-General of Commonwealth, Patricia Scotland, Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele in attendance.”

