EFCC Chair, Magu Addresses Reports Of Governorship Aspiration, Threatens Lawsuit Over False Report

EFCC Chair, Magu

In a statement released by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on its official Facebook page, the agency’s acting Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, denied reports that he wants to run for governor of Borno state.

The statement which stated that Magu is not a politician and does not have any gubernatorial aspiration, added that an online platform that first published the false claim will be taken to court soon.

Read the statement below;

“The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to publications in a section of the online media, claiming that its acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, is nursing a governorship ambition in Borno State.

The publication, which first appeared on 247ureports.com comes with the mischievous headline, “Exclusive: Buhari Holds Secret Talks With Sheriff To Push For EFCC Magu’s Guber Ambition”. It purports that Mr. Magu was keen on pursuing the ambition, to seek “protection from arrest following a series of exposé that would lead to his conviction”.

The report is false, malicious and an affront on Mr. Magu’s professional integrity. The EFCC chair who was recently named chairman of heads of anti -corruption agencies in Commonwealth Africa has been exemplary in the discharge of his duties as anti-graft czar and does not need protection from forces which exist only in the fecund imagination of the publisher of the Online news portal.

Moreover, the disingenuous attempt to dress Magu in the garb of a politician is the height of mischief in fiction writing. Mr. Magu is not a politician‎, and is not nursing any governorship ambition.

The EFCC chair who said he has taken notice of the consist campaign of calumny against his person by the online platform, disclosed that he has briefed his lawyers to initiate legal action against the news medium, and all others who published the libellous report.”

