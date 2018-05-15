Local News

EFCC Urged To Investigate Alleged Yahoo Boy, Hushpuppi

A former People’s Democratic Party member, Deji Adeyanju has appealed to the EFCC to investigate alleged internet fraudster and de facto ambassador of Gucci, Hushpuppi.
 

Hushpuppi

Human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC over the arrest of 6 internet fraudsters at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He said this in a series of posts on microblogging platform, Twitter where he commands a large followership. He also used that juncture to recommend Dubai-based Nigerian man, Hushpuppi for investigation and subsequent arrest.

Hushpuppi is one of the richest Nigerian youths on social media without any clear source of income.

Read his tweets below:

