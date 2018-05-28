Sports

Egyptian Court Drags Ramos To Court Over Salah’s Injury In Champions League Final

An Egyptian lawyer, Bassem Wahba has launched a €1 billion (£873m/$1.2bn) lawsuit against Real Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos after Liverpool and Egypt star, Mohamed Salah was injured in a challenge with the Spain international during Saturday’s Champions League final.

The Egyptian landed heavily on his left shoulder after grappling with Ramos during the Kiev showpiece and damaged the ligament around his joint.

This has placed his World Cup participation in doubt.

Salah, however, posted on Twitter on Sunday that he was “confident” he would be able to represent Hector Cuper’s side at Russia 2018.

This however failed to quell the apparent anger of lawyer, Wahba.

Appearing on Egyptian television channel, Sada El-Balad, Wahba announced that he had filed a complaint to FIFA and accused Ramos of a deliberate act of inflicting “physical and psychological harm” upon a nation and its most celebrated footballer.

He said, “Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished about his actions. I’ve filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA.

“I’ll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people.”

In the seemingly unlikely event of winning any compensation, Wahba has pledged to donate it to the state’s Long Live Egypt Fund.


