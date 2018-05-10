Local News

Eight Players Barcelona Will Offload This Summer Revealed

 

Barcelona are set to offload at least eight players at the end of this season.

The Catalans are on the verge of finishing the LaLiga season unbeaten, having already wrapped up the title and the Copa del Rey.

However, Barca bowed out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage and club bosses are determined to launch an assault on the competition next term.

They are ready to meet Antoine Griezmann’s release clause, but will clear the decks to make room for new arrivals.

According to Sport, Lucas Digne, Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer, Denis Suarez, Aleix Vidal are among those who could leave.

Rafinha (Inter), Munir El Haddadi (Alaves) and Gerard Deulofeu (Watford) have spent spells away from the club on loan and could depart on a permanent basis.

