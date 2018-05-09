Local News

Ekiti APC Secretariat Turned To Shrine (Photos)

 

The desecrated gate of APC secretariat

The crisis generated by Ekiti All Progressives Congress governorship primary election took a different dimension, on Monday as some protesters sealed off the party’s secretariat in Ado Ekiti with juju (charms).

It was learnt that they had padlocked the gates of the secretariat, poured palm oil to form a circle and broke fresh eggs in and around the oily circle.

The protesters, who gathered at the gate, were demanding the immediate dissolution of the party’s state executive council, led by the chairman, Chief Olajide Awe.

