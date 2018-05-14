Ekiti Election: Don’t Be Too Confident, Remember Obanikoro is Now in APC – Nigerians Blast Fayose



Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state in a quick response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s congratulatory message to Kayode Fayemi, who won the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship primaries in Ekiti, said the president shouldn’t be too quick to rejoice as Fayemi would be defeated in the election.

According to Fayose, Mr President should reserve Fayemi’s seat at the Federal Executive Council(FEC) because Fayemi’s desperation to be Ekiti governor is dead on arrival.

See what he wrote via Twitter.

President Buhari congratulating Fayemi on his emergence as APC candidate is like day-dreaming.He will surfer another major defeat on July 14.Rather than congratulating him,the President should reserve his seat at the FEC because this desperation to be Ekiti gov is dead on arrival — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) May 14, 2018

Some Nigerians on the platform have also urged Fayose not to be too quick to believe Fayemi wouldn’t win the July 14, gubernatorial election in the state because APC is the party in power now not PDP.

It will be recalled that in 2015, reports emerged that Obanikoro, Chris Uba And General Olukolade Rigged Ekiti Governorship Election in collusion with the Nigeria Army had helped the Peoples Democratic Party win the election in Ekiti. The election which saw Fayose emerge as governor.

See how a lot of people reacted to Fayose’s tweet

Obanikoro rigged election for you in 2014 and the same Obanikoro will be deployed to Ekiti and this time for Fayemi… What about that? — Musa Ahmed (@Kempez2017) May 14, 2018

The summary is Fayose is jittery. His past bad deeds in 2014 election is haunting him. — Akinlemi Olushola (@SholeskyFX) May 14, 2018

Why the worry for mere congratulations? This is no longer politics. This is public display of enmity, grudge, pain….

How will Nigeria grow with such mindsets in public offices? — DOUBLE DEE (@Double_Dee4U) May 14, 2018

The same way you’re desperate to be governor again after your first failed outng. Remember, nobody gave you any chance of comng back except probably your “pastor wife”, your reelection was highly controversial.Don’t be too confident your Excellency, people could decide otherwise — Azeez Nurudeen Adebayo (@AzeezNurudeenA3) May 14, 2018

Where Goodluck used the whole machineries at the Federal Level to get you into power. You guys intimidated and coerced the armies to your favour then. — Ogechi Agim (@AgimOgechi) May 14, 2018

Mr. You keep on disappointing some of us, you were not desperate to complete your 2terms as Ekiti state Governor when you were first impeached in your 1st term and came back after Baba left his seat as the President of Nigeria, to be the Governor d 2nd time — Ogechi Agim (@AgimOgechi) May 14, 2018

Mr Governor, why all this panicking now, let’s wait till July 14 and see it with our two eyes and in a free and fair election, if your performance can defeat Fayemi. Pls Mr Ayodele Fayose don’t worry yourself, the people of Ekiti State will determine their next Governor. — adediran micheal (@ademicke09) May 14, 2018

If APC now wins, what will you say happened to the Dead on Arrival dream? Resurrection I guess. Just wait till the time sir — Agentblancovic (@blancbeatz) May 14, 2018

When you hear a person speaking authoritatively on Ekiti people that suffer lack and deprivation of social amenities, then you should perceive that evil manipulation is involved. — Femillonaire (@Odimayomioluwaf) May 14, 2018