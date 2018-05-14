Politics, Trending

Ekiti Election: Don’t Be Too Confident, Remember Obanikoro is Now in APC – Nigerians Blast Fayose


Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti state in a quick response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s congratulatory message to Kayode Fayemi, who won the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship primaries in Ekiti, said the president shouldn’t be too quick to rejoice as Fayemi would be defeated in the election.
According to Fayose, Mr President should reserve Fayemi’s seat at the Federal Executive Council(FEC) because Fayemi’s desperation to be Ekiti governor is dead on arrival.

See what he wrote via Twitter.

Some Nigerians on the platform have also urged Fayose not to be too quick to believe Fayemi wouldn’t win the July 14, gubernatorial election in the state because APC is the party in power now not PDP.

It will be recalled that in 2015, reports emerged that Obanikoro, Chris Uba And General Olukolade Rigged Ekiti Governorship Election in collusion with the Nigeria Army had helped the Peoples Democratic Party win the election in Ekiti. The election which saw Fayose emerge as governor.

See how a lot of people reacted to Fayose’s tweet


You may also like

Dapchigirls: Leah Sharibu, turns 15 in Boko Haram Captivity

#ItTakesObsession – Share Your own Story for a chance to Win Camon X Smartphone

You Need to Fire Your Media Aide – Nigerians Blast Gov Fayose

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th May

Ekiti Gubernatorial Election: Buhari says Fayemi’s track record will stand him in good stead – Fayose Replies

Was Fayemi Right to contest Ekiti APC Primaries without first resigning Ministerial Position?

Yahaya Bello is steeped in Ignorance – FFK

Your Defeat Will Be More Than What You Got in 2014 – Fayose to Fayemi

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th May

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *