Ekiti Elections: Buhari’s Minister, Kayode Fayemi Speaks On Resigning His Appointment

All Progressives Congress chieftain, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has revealed that he would resign his appointment as Minister of Mines and Steel Development in two weeks time.

Kayode Fayemi

While speaking on Sunday, May 13, during a political talk show on Channels Television titled “Sunday Politics”, the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Kayode Fayemi, said he will resign as a minister in the next two weeks.

Fayemi who emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship primary in Ekiti State, with 941 votes of the 2313 valid votes cast at the elections on Saturday, May 12.

“I am going to resign my appointment as minister in the next two weeks”, the Minister told Seun Okinbaloye.

Speaking on the outcome of the Ekiti APC Governorship Primary, Fayemi said: “What we had yesterday was very clean, very open”, Fayemi said.

“Nobody can challenge the effort of Gov Al-Makura committee. I am not an accidental candidate. The delegates know me. I didn’t have to give money to delegates; I was able to convince them on what I have consistently done”, he opined.

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State Governorship election is slated for July 14, 2018. APC and PDP are the top political parties participating in the election.