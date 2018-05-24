Politics, Trending

Ekiti Guber: Angry Youths Ripping Off Fayemi’s Poster (Video)

A video has surfaced of alleged People Democratic Party, PDP supporters go after Kayode fayemi posters as countdown to Ekiti gubernatorial election begins.

In the video, some people were seen climbing the billboard, ripping off a campaign photo of the All Progressives Congress, APC governorship candidate for the state.

See video below


