Ekiti Guber Election: Opponents Caught Destroying Fayemi’s Billboard In Broad Daylight (Video)

Opponents seen destroying the poster

This is the video revealing the moment some unidentified persons were seen attacking a billboard poster in broad daylight and tearing it down. The poster belongs to Kayode Fayemi who is contesting to be governor of Ekiti state on the platform of the All Progressive Congress.

Local reports show that the attack reportedly happened today in Ekiti.

In the video, some people are seen climbing the billboard and angrily tearing down the poster while others stood on the ground hurling things at it.

It is only a few weeks to the Ekiti guber election and this action may be an indication that some of the supporters of Fayemi’s opponents may be violent and that serious security measures should be employed on election day.

Watch the video below:

