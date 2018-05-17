Local News

Ekiti Guber: Fayose Speaks On Alleged Plan By APC To Rig Election

 

Ayo Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, on Wednesday accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of plans to rig Ekiti governorship election.

Fayose stated this while hosting the Political/Economic Chief, United States Consulate, Mr. Osman Tat, during a courtesy visit to Ado Ekiti.

He told the envoy of plans by the All Progressives Congress-led government to use its federal might to rig the election.

“They are planning to rig the election because they know that in a transparent and credible election, the APC cannot win in Ekiti State.

” We are popular and our party, the Peoples Democratic Party, is popular because of our performance in government and my brand of politics.

“In 2014, I defeated Dr Kayode Fayemi, even as he was the sitting governor then. The United States applauded the 2014 election and even recommended it as a benchmark for the 2015 general elections because it was transparent and devoid of violence and intimidation of voters. The letter written by the American Government on the election is still here for the records.

“Ekiti people will resist rigging. They will resist the Federal Government or the Independent National Electoral Commission rubbishing their votes. The people’s might is greater and more potent than the federal might,” he said.

