Ekiti Gubernatorial Election: Fayemi’s track record will stand him in good stead – Buhari

 

 

President Muhammadu Buhari via his official Twitter handle, earlier today congratulated Kayode Fayemi for winning the All Progressives Congress, APC primaries in Ekiti state. The president said  he has no doubt that Dr Fayemi’s track record as a reformist—with a passion for education, health and welfare—will stand him in good stead in the elections.

President Buhari further urged other contestants who didn’t make it at the APC primaries to lend their support to Dr Fayemi, in ensuring that the APC emerges winner in the July 14th gubernatorial election in Ekiti state.

