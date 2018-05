Khadija Yusra Sanusi, the beautiful daughter of the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has graduated from the American University of France, with a degree in Journalism and Creative Writing and departmental honours in Creative Writing.

The former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Emir Sanusi was in attendance in Paris, the French capital was in attendance to celebrate his daughter’s success.

