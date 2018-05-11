Eniola Ajao attends Odunlade Adekola’s Convocation, Shares Photos

Yoruba actress, Eniola Ajao, took time to attend the convocation ceremony of her “boss” Odunlade Adekola yesterday.







The popular actor, yesterday, finally graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Eniola, sharing photos from the event, wrote on instagram:

A huge Congratulations to you BOSS on your Convocation @odunomoadekola… you’re indeed an lnspiration to Many… More Achievements sir🙏🙏

See photos below:



