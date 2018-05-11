Entertainment, Gossip

Eniola Ajao attends Odunlade Adekola’s Convocation, Shares Photos

Yoruba actress, Eniola Ajao, took time to attend the convocation ceremony of her “boss” Odunlade Adekola yesterday.



The popular actor, yesterday, finally graduated from the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

READ ALSO:  Odunlade Adekola Film Production, OAFP 2018 Graduation Party Holds In Abeokuta

Eniola, sharing photos from the event, wrote on instagram:

A huge Congratulations to you BOSS on your Convocation @odunomoadekola… you’re indeed an lnspiration to Many… More Achievements sir🙏🙏

See photos below:


Trending Now:



Tags

You may also like

21-Yr-Old Student Shot Dead By Assailant Few Weeks To Her Birthday

Marcos Alonso pinpoints who is to blame as Chelsea lose ground in race for Champions League spot

JUST IN: Senate declares IGP Idris persona non grata – Saraki

Fans Of Actress Chacha Eke Beg Her To Return To Acting

Iniesta: Griezmann would be great

Shehu Sani cries out, says CBN only central bank in Africa without board

Real Madrid stop negotiations for Robert Lewandowski with Bayern Munich confident he will stay

Top 8 Richest Yoruba Actors in Nigeria 2018

Okorocha, Imo APC leaders bicker in Aso Rock over ‘botched’ congress

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *