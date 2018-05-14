Entertainment

Eniola Badmus blast troll who criticized her make-up in new photo

So many Nigerian celebrities mostly Nollywood actresses have come under some serious criticisms over their looks or deeds and Eniola Badmus has not been left out.

Actress Eniola Badmus took her time to reply a troll who could not avoid commenting on her make-up from a photo she shared below.

 

The troll came up to write saying;

“All this makeups NA wow….see as una face be like say NA cement or mud them take plasta the face”

Eniola Badmus quickly countered saying;

” Aw e take affect you?”

Read post below;

Source – Gistreel

 


