Entertainment, Gossip

Eniola Badmus blasts fan who criticized her make-up in new photo

According to an unknown writer, social media is the place where ‘anyone and everyone are equals’.

There is little or no respect for people of importance or celebrities.

That being said, so many Nigerian celebrities mostly Nollywood actresses have come under some serious criticisms over their looks or deeds and Eniola Badmus has not been left out.

However, Actress Eniola Badmus took her time to reply a troll who could not avoid commenting on her make-up from a photo she shared below.

The troll came up to write saying; “All this makeups NA wow….see as una face be like say NA cement or mud them take plasta the face”

Eniola Badmus quickly countered saying; ” Aw e take affect you?”

See post below;

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

New Music: Davido – African Girl

Wizkid ft. Ty Dolla Sign – Highgrade

VIDEO: Simi – Complete Me

Music: DJ Jimmy Jatt Ft. Mr Eazi & Skales – Halima

Wizkid’s first Baby Mama, Shola subtly accuses him of being a deadbeat father?

Tonto Dikeh & Toyin Lawani step out in N400,000 embellished D&G sunglasses

‘Domestic violence thrives when women refuse to willingly submit to their husbands’ – Ex-beauty queen, Beauty Istifanus reveals

‘I Still Don’t Believe I Am Alive’ – Lady Who Survived Gas Explosion 3 Year Ago, Shares New Photos

What Happened When We Met Tekno – Danfo Drivers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *