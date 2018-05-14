Eniola Badmus blasts fan who criticized her make-up in new photo

According to an unknown writer, social media is the place where ‘anyone and everyone are equals’.

There is little or no respect for people of importance or celebrities.

That being said, so many Nigerian celebrities mostly Nollywood actresses have come under some serious criticisms over their looks or deeds and Eniola Badmus has not been left out.

However, Actress Eniola Badmus took her time to reply a troll who could not avoid commenting on her make-up from a photo she shared below.

The troll came up to write saying; “All this makeups NA wow….see as una face be like say NA cement or mud them take plasta the face”

Eniola Badmus quickly countered saying; ” Aw e take affect you?”

See post below;

