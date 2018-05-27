Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Enraged Pastor orders Church members out of wedding reception because of alcohol

A quite furious Delta pastor who would not compromise his distaste for alcohol has reacted angrily at a church members’ wedding reception.

The unusual incident was witnessed at a wedding this past weekend in Delta state after the pastor who conducted the wedding was disappointed by the couple.

According to journalist, Sapele Oghenek, the pastor became angry after seeing the assorted alcoholic drinks the couple brought for their wedding reception against their church principles and beliefs.

The pastor reportedly gave the couple some time to remove all the drinks at the wedding event – when the time had elapsed and the drinks had not yet been removed, the pastor ordered all the church members to leave the reception.

The pastor and his members were on their way going before the couple begged them and finally removed all the drinks, that was when the pastor came back to the reception.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Liverpool forward, Mohammed Salah ruled out of world cup

One year after her divorce, Popular relationship expert, Amara, marries for the 3rd time!

Nigerian police beat up and bundle suspected ‘Yahoo boys’ into a van in Benin. (Photos + Video)

Kim Kardashian looks a lot like North West in childhood photo

“Phones of VIP guests were stolen at my wedding” — Iheoma Nnadi calls out her wedding planner

House of Reps Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila purchases N75m G-Wagon with a customized ‘Assurance’ licence plates for his wife on her 50th birthday.

UNN Final year Mass Comm student gets engaged on her birthday with Range Rover as ‘assurance’ (Video)

Swanky Jerry Slams Folks Trolling Tiwa Savage’s Outfit To Afro Repubulik

Aisha Buhari leads Wives of Governors to meet with Buhari

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *