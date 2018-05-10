Local News

EPL: Mourinho Drops Major Hint On Pogba’s Future At Manchester United

The coach of the Manchester United football club, Jose Mourinho, has dropped a huge hint on the future of Paul Pogba at the club.
 

Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba

Manchester United coach, Jose Mourinho has clarified that the club’s hierarchy are not looking to sell midfielder, Paul Pogba this summer.

Pogba has been heavily linked with move away from United in recent months.

Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola has reportedly offered his client to a number of European heavyweights.

Mourinho, however, has refuted claims he wants the 25-year-old to leave the Old Trafford club.

“I think he’s going to be here next season,” Mourinho told BBC Sport. “That’s my feeling.

“I can give the guarantee that I don’t want him to leave, that the club doesn’t want to sell him, and I can give you the guarantee that we don’t have any approach from him or his agent or from any club.

“In this moment, Pogba is staying, yes.”

Meanwhile, Pogba’s performances for United have been heavily criticised since he returned to Old Trafford two years ago for a club-record €100m fee.

The France international has also struggled with hamstring injuries last season.

The midfielder has 10 assists and 6 goals in 25 appearances in the Premier League for United this term.

