EPL Transfer: Manchester City Near 60 Million Pounds Deal For Mahrez

Premier League winners, Manchester City might be on the verge of landing Leicester City forward, Riyad Mahrez.

According to Goal.com , Manchester City are nearing a deal to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City, with Patrick Roberts heading the other way, reports Metro.

The Premier League champions will pay £60 million (€69m/$80m) for the Algerian, with a deal expected to be wrapped up over the next two weeks.

With the addition of Mahrez, City would end their pursuit of Chelsea star Eden Hazard.