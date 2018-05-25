EPL Transfer: Manchester City Near 60 Million Pounds Deal For Mahrez

Premier League winners, Manchester City might be on the verge of landing Leicester City forward, Riyad Mahrez.
Riyad Mahrez
According to Goal.com, Manchester City are nearing a deal to sign Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City, with Patrick Roberts heading the other way, reports Metro.
The Premier League champions will pay £60 million (€69m/$80m) for the Algerian, with a deal expected to be wrapped up over the next two weeks.
With the addition of Mahrez, City would end their pursuit of Chelsea star Eden Hazard.
