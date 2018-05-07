Metro News, Trending

Evans the kidnapper: Commotion as Evans Refused to Get Down From Black Maria

There was mild commotion at the Igbosere high court today as billionaire Evans refused to come down from prison van (black maria) to enter the court.

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, who is currently facing charges bordering on conspiracy to kidnap and attempted murder, was expected to appear in court today as part of his ongoing trial.

Confirming the report, DCP Abba Kyari, said it took the intervention of the judge, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, who ordered that he should bundled into the court.

 “There was drama in Igbosere court today as Evans refused to come down from black maria to enter the court, not until the sitting judge ordered that he should be bundled to the court. The warder also said he had refused to follow them from prison but he was dragged.”

(Sahara Reporters)

 


You may also like

Eating With School Pupils: Nigerians Blast VP Osinbajo for Being a Pretender

Why You Must Not Eat Your Tithe – Pastor Oritsejafor

Armed Bandits Kill 45 Persons Including Children in Birnin Gwari

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th May

2019: ‘I am not sure there will be an election, even Nigeria may not live’-Pastor Adeboye reveals

Female Noodles Thief, Olamide Paraded N*ked For Looting a Shop

Today’s Question: Does Mayorkun deserve winning the next rated???

Be Honest: #BBNaija – What are Ice Prince and Tobi Trying to do???

I Love Sexting and Trash-talking – Toke Makinwa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *