Evans the kidnapper: Commotion as Evans Refused to Get Down From Black Maria

There was mild commotion at the Igbosere high court today as billionaire Evans refused to come down from prison van (black maria) to enter the court.

Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, who is currently facing charges bordering on conspiracy to kidnap and attempted murder, was expected to appear in court today as part of his ongoing trial.

Confirming the report, DCP Abba Kyari, said it took the intervention of the judge, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, who ordered that he should bundled into the court.



“There was drama in Igbosere court today as Evans refused to come down from black maria to enter the court, not until the sitting judge ordered that he should be bundled to the court. The warder also said he had refused to follow them from prison but he was dragged.”

