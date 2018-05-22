News Feed, Trending

Everything you should know about Buhari’s ‘N40million gift’ to CAN

“Which Presidency gave CAN N25 million? If anybody tells you that President Buhari gave CAN N25 million, will you believe it?

“No, no, it cannot be under Buhari. It cannot be. Not under Buhari. Buhari cannot do that kind of thing. It will not happen,” he said.


You may also like

15 Revenue-Generating Agencies that Failed to remit to Government Treasury Under Jonathan – Minister

London is the centre of global corruption – Femi Falana

Metuh fell down on his own – Jugde

The state unleashed its raw power on me for speaking the truth – Melaye

AFRICAN FOOD & PRODUCTS EXHIBITION 2018

Man Who Killed His Own Girlfriend Ordered To Marry Her Dead Body In Imo

Why I ditched Celibacy – Linda Ikeji

Edo State Government Says Over 100 students Were trafficked to Libya from Idogbo Secondary School

70-year-old woman claims she is 6 months pregnant with her eighth child

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *