Everything you should know about Buhari’s ‘N40million gift’ to CAN

The National Christian Elders’ Forum, NCEF claimed recently that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, N40million for “transportation” when the body visited the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Nation reports that Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu had this to say:

The Presidency, while reacting to the claim on Monday debunked the allegation saying such money could have been given to CAN under the past Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, government.

“Which Presidency gave CAN N25 million? If anybody tells you that President Buhari gave CAN N25 million, will you believe it?

“Which Presidency are they talking about, is it under APC or under PDP? Let them go and check.

“No, no, it cannot be under Buhari. It cannot be. Not under Buhari. Buhari cannot do that kind of thing. It will not happen,” he said.