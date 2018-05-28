Everything you should know about the FRSC recruitment

Federal Road Safety Corps is the Government Agency with statutory responsibilities for road safety administration in Nigeria has begun recruitment process across Nigeria.

In a statement on Monday, Bisi Kazeem, the FRSC spokesperson, said an online portal has been opened to receive applications from suitably qualified candidates for employment into the various cadres of the Corps.

As a candidate, you must have obtained a first degree from recognised institutions, NYSC discharge certificates, and must not be more than 30 years of age.

The registration attracts no fee, and applications must be submitted within six weeks of the publication of the advert. All enquiries should be directed to 122 (toll free line), 08077690361, 08077690362, or [email protected]

For the Marshal Inspectorate cadre, he explained that there are three subcategories namely, Marshal Inspector I (MI-I), Marshal Inspector II (MI-II), and Marshal Inspector III (MI-III). According to him, the requirements for MI-I are Higher National Diploma (HND) from recognised institutions, NYSC discharge certificates, registered nurse and midwife, and must equally not be more than 30 years of age.

The requirements for MI-II are Nigeria Certificate of Education (NCE), Registered Nurse or Registered Midwife. Applicants to this cadre must not be more than 28 years of age. For MI-III, Applicants must possess National Diploma (ND), Community Health Extension Workers Certificate (CHEW), and must equally not be more than 28 years of age.

Application into the category of RMAII requires a minimum of five credits in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB and must include Mathematics and English Language. For RMAIII, the requirement is a minimum of three credits in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB. Applicants into the two categories of RMAs must not be more than 27 years of age.

He said that artisans and traders equally fall into the same categories of RMAs, however, they must possess a minimum of four passes in SSCE/GCE/NECO/NABTEB, have trade test or other professional certificates, valid class of drivers licence (for drivers and bikers), and must not be more than 28 years of age.