Ex BBNaija Housemate Vandora Stuns As A Hausa Bride In Beautiful New Photos

Vandora has released some new photos on her Instagram page and her fans are seriously gushing over them.



The former BBNaija housemate who is regarded to be one of the most ‘happy’ housemates who was always smiling and cheerful, shared the photos yesterday and got her fans talking about how beautiful she is.

In the new photos, Vandora is seen dressed like a Hausa bride as she is clad in a purple and gold Hausa bridal-inspired dress which flowed down to her feet.

The young lady captioned one of the photos thus: I stand bold, I stand proud, unapologetic of my ways, I am not perfect, and I wouldn’t want to be because it would change who i am.

“Accept me or not,beautiful can not be defined, confined, or boxed up. I am Nigerian and I am beautiful in every shade, I am beautiful and that can not be denied.

“I look in the mirror and say nice things to my self… it’s good try it… (happiness tips)

“Now the team that made all this Hausa inspired look happen (Thank you so much )”

See more photos below:


