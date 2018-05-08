Ex-BBNaija Star Khloe Steps Out Wearing Very Transparent Fishnet Dress (Photos)

Khloe is considered to have been one of the most troublesome housemates at the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show, rivaled only by Cee-C. The young lady caught attention with her never-say-die attitude in the house.

Khloe still catches attention a long time after she left the BBNaija house, this time with the way she dresses. A stylist herself, Khloe is always sparking debates on her Instagram page with almost every post she makes. This is because her followers are divided on whether or not her dressing is appropriate.

In her most recent post, Khloe has caused yet another stir. She shared some photos on her page showing her clad in a transparent fishnet dress that exposes her underwear beneath.

Her followers have since taken to her comment section to react to the post. Many of these people feel Khloe should have covered herself up a little bit more considering the fact that she is now a public figure. However, others feel she should be left to do what she wants since she is a grown woman.

See more photos below:

