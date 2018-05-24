Ex-First Lady, Mama Peace All Smiles As Gov. Wike Names New Road After Her In Port Harcourt (Photos)

Patience Jonathan, Gov Wike and Secondus at the commissioning

The executive governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, have on Wednesday, renamed the popular Creek Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to Patience Jonathan road, and it was today commissioned by the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

It was gathered that the commisioning of road was a most befitting start to the over 30 projects set to be commisioned to mark the 3rd year anniversary of the Nyesom Wike led administration in Rivers State.

Speaking on his plans for the urban renewal of the Old Port Harcourt Township area, Governor Wike mentioned that Julius Berger has been mandated to ensure the rehabilitation of all roads in the area.

The event also saw the decamping of members of the APC to the PDP.

