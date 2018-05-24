Local News

Ex-First Lady, Mama Peace All Smiles As Gov. Wike Names New Road After Her In Port Harcourt (Photos)

 

Patience Jonathan, Gov Wike and Secondus at the commissioning

The executive governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, have on Wednesday, renamed the popular Creek Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, to Patience Jonathan road, and it was today commissioned by the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus.

It was gathered that the commisioning of road was a most befitting start to the over 30 projects set to be commisioned to mark the 3rd year anniversary of the Nyesom Wike led administration in Rivers State.

Speaking on his plans for the urban renewal of the Old Port Harcourt Township area, Governor Wike mentioned that Julius Berger has been mandated to ensure the rehabilitation of all roads in the area.

The event also saw the decamping of members of the APC to the PDP.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

#BBNaija: Ahneeka Looking Gorgeous In New Photos

Royal Wedding Guest Sells Her Gift Bag On eBay For Over $21,000…Find Out Its Unique Contents (Photos)

Kingsley Moghalu For President – By Femi Aribisala

NAN Releases Audio Of Plateau PDP Spokesman Confirming Atiku’s Visit To Jang In Prison

25Years Anniversary: Michelle Obama Praises Husband, Shares Beautiful Story About Their Wedding

Cee-C Reveals The Housemate She Misjudged In The #BBNnaija House

#BBNaija: Tobi Bakre Unveils New Projects

Notorious Cultist Kills Rival, Sells The Victim’s Palms To A Herbalist In Ogun State (Photo)

Woman Bites Boyfriend’s Tongue, Refuses To Let Go During Break-Up Kiss (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *