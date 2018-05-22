Ex-First Lady, Patience Jonathan spotted At The Rivers State Thanksgiving Service (Photos)

Mrs Patience Jonathan, the former First Lady of Nigeria, has been spotted after she stepped out in style for a public event recently.

The woman who is very popular in River State, was seen at the third year anniversary thanksgiving service of the Wike administration at Living Faith Church in D-Line, Port Harcourt yesterday Sunday May 20th.

One of the many photos show Mrs Jonathan receiving a huge applause as she stands for recognition in the huge building.

See more photos below:

