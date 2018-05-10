Ex-Keke Driver Who Met His Wife On Duty Gets Married In Style (Photos)

De Prince and his new bride

Years after dating her, they got married in the southern part of the country recently and even rode together in a keke.

Below is what he wrote…

‘God bless the former governor of delta state. Doctor Emmanuel UDUAGHAN for introducing Keke to delta state if not I would have not meet with my missing rib huh.And lastly thanks to almighty God for bringing her to my Keke despite the fact that my Keke is older than my late grand father lol.

My love for Keke no be small thing ooo’

See more photos below:

