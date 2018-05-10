Local News

Ex-Keke Driver Who Met His Wife On Duty Gets Married In Style (Photos)

 

De Prince and his new bride

Years after dating her, they got married in the southern part of the country recently and even rode together in a keke.

Below is what he wrote…

‘God bless the former  governor of delta state. Doctor Emmanuel  UDUAGHAN for introducing Keke  to delta  state  if not I would  have  not meet with  my missing  rib huh.And lastly  thanks  to almighty God  for bringing  her to my Keke  despite the fact that  my Keke  is older  than my late grand father lol. 

My love  for Keke no be small  thing ooo’

See more photos below:

