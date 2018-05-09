Ex-Naval Officer Who Allegedly Battered His Wife Lands In Hot Soup

Domestic violence

A retired naval officer, Olufemi Ibitoye, on Wednesday appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for an alleged assault on his wife, Olumide.

Ibitoye is standing trial on a two-count of assault and unlawful possession of firearms.

The Prosecutor, Dr. Jide Martins, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between June 30 and July, 21, 2017, at 1:55 p.m., at No. 28A, Adeyemi Lawson St., Ikoyi, Lagos.

Martins said that the defendant assaulted his wife Olumide by throwing a six inches block at her.

He also said that the defendant was unlawfully in possession of a Browning 9mm pistol with 107 rounds of live ammunition.

He said that the offences contravened Section 27 (1) (a) of the Firearms Act Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2010 and Section 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel for the defendant, Mr. M. J. Onigbanjo (SAN), urged the court to grant bail to the defendant on self-recognition.

“This is a matter arising from a breakdown of a marriage; the defendant and the victim have lived apart for over a year.

“He has demonstrated that he will not interfere with the investigations by submitting himself to the police whenever he is needed.

“The defendant is a former naval officer with the intelligence unit and that explains why he was in possession of ammunition.

“I urge the court to grant bail to the accused on liberal terms,” the SAN said.

In a short reply, the prosecutor told the court to, while considering the bail, ensure that the defendant would not have any direct or indirect contact with the victim.

Martins also said: “the victim is the defendant’s wife and we at the domestic violence unit want the safety of the woman.”

In her ruling, the Magistrate Folashade Botoku granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

She ordered that the defendant should not have any direct or indirect contact with the wife, and adjourned the case until May 30 for trial.

-NAN

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria