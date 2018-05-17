Ex-President Jonathan’s Godson And Wife Arraigned In Court On Fresh Charges (Photos)

Mr. George Turnah and wife

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday 16, 2018, at a Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, arraigned Mr. George Turnah, former Special Adviser to Mr. Dan Abia, former Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and his wife, Mrs. Jennifer Turnah on a two- count charge bordering on non- disclosure of assets and false declaration of assets.

Specifically, they were docked for concealing information from the EFCC about two of their companies while filling their asset declaration forms . The companies are: Ashford Consult and Event Nigeria Limited.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the two- count charges when they were read to them. In view of their pleas, Prosecution counsel, Arogha Ahmed prayed the court to remand them in prison custody, while the defense counsel, Amuda Kanike (SAN) prayed the court to grant his clients bail, assuring that the defendants will be available to face trial.

Justice Adamu Turaki granted the two defendants bail in the sum of N250million (Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira only) and two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties must have landed properties in Rivers State while the second surety must be a traditional ruler. Defendants must deposit their international passports with the court registry.

Justice Adamu Turaki adjourned the matter to 25 and 26 May 2018 for trial and ordered that the defendants be remanded in EFCC custody.

Turnah has been on trial on a 16-count amended charge bordering on money laundering, abuse of office and obtaining by false pretense the sum of N2,900,000,000.00k (Two Billion, Nine Hundred Million Naira).

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria