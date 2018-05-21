Ex-Yahoo Boy Reportedly Exposes Ritual Methods, Speaks On Eating Poo, Running Mad, Using Girls

An unidentified internet fraudster a.k.a Yahoo boy, has reportedly confessed to making N1.8 billion before retiring from cyber fraud business.

According to the report which is making the rounds online, the former fraudster also exposed methods in which various scams and money rituals are carried out in Nigeria.

In recent times, there are rumours concerning how some internet fraudsters and money ritualists carry out their operations, and just to clear the air, the mystery billionaire separated the “truth” from the “lies” in juju-infused money making.

Read the post in full below:

“Ok as a former yahoo boy, I can say that some of this things are true and some are lies. You see that faeces thing is a lie! The faeces will be burnt so you can’t smell it anymore but it’s very potent because the person who has the the poo will die and this isn’t even for yahoo, it is blood money direct. Although if yahoo boy does it, it is automatic explosion for the person.

“Another one is that hating in public space. The babalawo is just trying to scam the yahoo boy thinking he won’t be able to do it. However, wiping of punani (lady part) after intercourse is true. There is also one that you sleep and cvm inside the girl after bathing a soap and she won’t get pregnant again and if she does, she must miscarry. That one too is very potent and many slay queens have been used for this but they don’t know yet!

“Licking honey is a big fat lie. It can only work for one on one. It can’t work for someone overseas. When I was active, the one I know that is 100% is the one that you tie the person’s picture with thread and bury it beside the grave of a person whose gender is same as the person you want to hit.

“After the person sends you money, you must buy ram and wear one tira round its neck. The ram will die overnight! A Lagos big girl that does aristo and uses this on senators actually took me to where I did this one and the lady has been mentioned online over and over again.

“The barking like a dog is true , the one day madness is true and trust me you want to know the process. So many girls have been blacklisted in Dubai because of boys. They will take her to Dubai, have her open account with her details and collect her card and checkbook. When fraud is detected, the girl becomes wanted but she doesn’t know till when she goes back to Dubai and end up in jail.

“All these stuff aren’t exclusive to yahoo boys as it has been around since…yahoo boys just started adding it to business. Lastly many people do rituals and claim yahoo when it is not yahoo. I actually did tax return and dating and made over N1.8 billion and then stopped. God forgive me!”

