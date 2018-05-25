Excitement As 8 IDPs Get Married On The Same Day In Daudu Camp, Benue (Photos)

The wedding

It has been reported that four couples have been joined in Holy Matrimony at an IDP camp in Benue.

The event which happened last Sunday, at Daudu Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Benue State, got many persons excited. The couples lined up before the officiating priest as he joined them together in an open ceremony.

Photos from the event have since gone viral online.

The state had experienced series of attacks by Fulani herdsmen, leading to the killing of hundreds of people, with thousands currently displaced from their ancestral lands.

More photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria