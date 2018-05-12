Local News

Excitement As BBNaija Ex-Housemates Storm The Grand Opening Of “The Dome” In Abuja (Photos)

Alex  at The Dome

The Dome, a modern entertainment center  that boasts of some latest facilities in Abuja was re-lauched on Friday and many prominent persons turned up to grace the event.

The former Big Brother Naija housemates were also at the scene to witness the grand opening. 

Also at the event was Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and celebrities like the wave-making highlife pop musician, Flavour, Nollywood producer and actor, Funke Akindele.

See more photos below.

Nina, Alex and Vandora

Nina, Alex and Vandora

Tobi and Rico Swavey

Alex and Rico Swavey

Tobi

Rico Swavey, Nina, Vandora

