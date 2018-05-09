Expensive Vehicles Damaged By Falling Trees After Heavy Rainfall In Port-Harcourt (Photos)

A destroyed car
The heavy downpour in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State capital did more harm than good to residents recently.
According to reports, some of the car occupants escaped death narrowly after leaving their vehicles moments before the trees fell on them.
Here are photos from the havoc wrecked by the heavy rainfall:
