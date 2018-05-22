EXPOSED: Health Worker Speaks On Abuja Village Where Newborn Twins Are Hanged To Death ‘Because They Are Evil’ (Photos)

A Nigerian maternal health advocate and humanitarian worker, Nkasi Obim Nebo, who led a team of PeachAid Medical Initiative medical doctors to the Kaida Village, Gwagwalada, on the outskirts of Abuja has revealed how an unexpected stroke of luck, saved a set of twins who would have been hanged to death by the resident.

Nkasi disclosed further that the arrival of humanitarian workers 24 hours before the twins’ scheduled death, left them a survival window that the mother of the twins bravely explored.

Narrating the experience on Facebook, she wrote: “As soon as we arrived the community, this woman immediately handed us her newly-born twin babies, asking us to take them away; they were only 2days old.

“I asked her why she was giving up on her kids, she replied and said they will be killed in few days from today if still with her. She heard we were coming and came out just to give us the babies!

“This is her 4th pregnancy, and her 4th set of twins also! Oh yes! You heard me right! Twins are considered as evil in this community since time immemorial, and are killed (hanged) on the third day after delivery.”

In an earlier post, the Peach Aid CEO had narrated how the Initiative, comprising medical doctors from Garki Hospital, Abuja, and other medical personnel, distributed contraceptives to the villagers.

“During our health intervention at Kaida Village, Gwagwalada, FCT, we made sure every woman got their choice of contraceptives which will last for 5years, and that the men present also got condoms as many as they wanted,” she wrote.

