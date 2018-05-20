FA Cup Final: Conte Reveals Secret To Win Over Man United, Speaks On Chelsea Future

Conte celebrates the FA Cup

Chelsea manager, Antonio Conte, has revealed that striker Olivier Giroud was key to the defeat suffered by Manchester United in Saturday’s FA Cup final.

Giroud, who joined the Blues in January from Arsenal, was picked ahead of Alvaro Morata as they clinched their eighth FA Cup.

“I believe the only way to beat Man United today was to play a strong player like Giroud, but Morata is an important player who has improved this season, who deserves to go to the World Cup,” Conte said in his post-match press conference.

When asked about his future with the club, the Italian said: “I have a contract and I’m committed for this club. I think from the start of this season, because don’t forget the speculation started after our first defeat against Burnley, my position was always the same: I’m committed for this club, despite a lot of speculation.

“One day I had the possibility to go to the national team, one day this team, one day another important team. In every press conference I always say I’m committed to this club, to respect my contract. As you know very well our job is not simple. I understand that the club can make a decision, a positive decision, a negative decision.

“I’m the first to understand. I’m the coach of a great, important club, in England and the world. It’s right that the club demands of me a lot. I think you have to understand if in this season we had the maximum or not.

“There is also this possibility with this group of players we did the maximum. I have great respect for my club. For sure we’ll make the best decision. I’m the first to accept every decision for the future. After these two seasons I will always love this colour, these fans, this club. Also if my future must be in a different way.







“I think after two years the club knows me very well. The club knows me very well. If they want to continue to work with me, they know me. I can’t change. I can’t change.





“My way is always the same. Hard work and to build a strong mentality with my players. I can’t change. I can’t change. I’m this. I’m this and I think my past speaks very clear as a player and as a manager.”

