Fabulous Photos From Super Eagles Defender, Kenneth Omeruo’s Star Studded White Wedding In Turkey

Omeruo and his beautiful bride on their wedding day, yesterday

It was a memorable event last night as Nigerian Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo held the final leg of his wedding in Turkey.

Omeruo and his wife, Chioma Nnamani who held their traditional wedding on December 30th in Enugu state brought the biggest names in football and entertainment to Turkey for their white wedding.

Some of the stars who attended include Iyanya, Praiz and several others.

See more photos below:

