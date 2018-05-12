Face Of A Nigerian Man Arrested At Seme Border With $52,201, 320 Pounds (Photo)

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Lagos Zonal office, on Thursday, May 10, 2018, arraigned one Chinonso Samuel Ofoegbu before Justice Babs Kuewumi sitting at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The suspect was charged on a one-count charge bordering on failure to declare the sums of $52, 000 (Fifty-two Thousand US Dollars) and £320 (Three Hundred and Twenty Pounds) found on him by officers of the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA.

The suspect, who was apprehended at the Seme Border in the Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, was subsequently handed over to the EFCC for further investigation and prosecution.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, M.S. Usman, asked for a trial date and prayed that the defendant be remanded in prison custody.

However, counsel to the defendant, G.U.Okon, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in “the most liberal terms.”

Consequently, Justice Kuewumi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5m (Five Million Naira) with one surety in like sum.

The surety must own a property within the jurisdiction of the court and must have evident of tax payment for three years.

The defendant was also ordered to submit his international passport to the court registrar.

Justice Kuewumi ordered the defendant to be remanded in prison custody pending the perfection of his bail conditions.

The case was adjourned to September 24, 2018 for commencement of trial.

