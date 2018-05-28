Face Of Pastor Arrested By EFCC For Allegedly Swindling His Church Member (Photo)

Pastor ThankGod Udechukwu: arrested by EFCC after swindling church member

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it will soon dock a self proclaimed pastor ThankGod Udechukwu, founder Jesus the General Outreach Ministry based in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos for alleged swindling of a kinsman and member of his church.

Udechukwu who hails from Ozalla, Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was arrested by the EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office on 23 May.

He reportedly took advantage of one of his kinsmen who trusted him as a ‘Man of God’.

“I am his pastor and man of God, in fact, I used to pray for him to succeed and indeed, I prayed for him before he travelled out to Dubai,” he said.

Apparently with this ‘Messiah’ mindset, the self-styled minister of God set out to rip-off his victim using lies, half-truths and manipulations.

According to the victim and complainant who resides in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, his ordeal in the hands of Udechukwu started with a suggestion that he hand over to him four Toyota Highlander SUVs he imported, claiming that one of his church members was willing to buy the vehicles and other consignments, valued at N16 million.

The pastor helped himself to a huge part of the proceeds, claiming it was for logistics.

Later, the pastor mooted the idea of starting a transport services business and suggested to the Dubai based businessman to buy two Sienna buses to kick it off.

As if under a spell, the complainant still agreed to the business idea.

With no return from the transport business, the complainant instructed the suspect to sell off the two buses.

Udechukwu sold one of the buses and converted the proceed to his personal use.

Some months after, the pastor further suggested a business to the complainant and introduced him to one Amechi Chuks Amechi who claimed to work with Nigeria Breweries and that he could assist in securing a dealership from the company.

He claimed the deal will cost the complainant N2.37 Million, which he transferred to Amechi’s company account in the name of Royal Homes Furniture Company Limited at First Bank Plc.

The petitioner who had hoped to use part of the proceeds from his investments to start some businesses here in Nigeria was totally devastated when on coming home, he discovered to his chagrin that nothing was left as the pastor and his friend had diverted most of the monies realised for their personal use.

Investigation revealed that he used the monies in all the businesses to expand his church buildings and take care of personal issues.

-NAN

