Faces Of Deadly Cultists Arrested In Lagos And Ogun (Photos)

The suspects after they were apprehended by the army

TROOPS OF 81 DIVISION NIGERIAN ARMY ARREST SUSPECTED PIPELINE VANDALS, CULTISTS AND IMPOSTORS IN LAGOS AND OGUN STATES

1. Following reliable information received from some well-meaning Nigerians during Anti-Illegal Bunkering and Anti-Pipeline Vandalism patrol, troops of 81 Division Nigerian Army, in conjunction with Department of State Security, Inspector General of Police Task Force Team, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp, Federal Road Safety Corp and Lagos neighborhood Safety Corps swooped on suspected pipeline vandals at Magboro in Ogun State along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway on 16th May, 2018. It was gathered that, during the hours of darkness, these vandals break open petroleum pipelines to steal refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) fill up hundreds of jerricans with the products and convey them to their marketing outlets in several, trucks, trailers, buses, cars and vans. On sighting the troops approaching the said location, the armed vandals fired sporadically before abandoning their vehicles loaded with the refined Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and some empty jerry cans and fled to avoid being arrested. Notwithstanding, the troops arrested 12 suspected vandals during a Cordon and Search Operation conducted around the vicinity. A total of 24 vehicles comprising of 3 long-trailer trucks, 9 buses, 8 Space Wagons, 1 Hilux van, 3 Salon cars and 4 motorcycles abandoned by the vandals were recovered. Other items recovered include 166 50-litre Jerry cans loaded with refined PMS, 130 empty 50-litres jerry cans, appropriately 8,300 litres of refined PMS. However, while recovering them, one of the vehicles caught fire and was completely razed.

2. In another Anti-Illegal Bunkering op, troops of 81 Division raided another location where suspected vandals were carrying out their sabotage activities along NNPC pipeline at Akute. The vandals concealed their vehicles with refined oil products and fled on arrival of the troops. 5 suspected vandals were arrested at the scene. Items recovered include: 9 vehicles, comprising 6 buses, 2 heavy-storage trucks and one Sports Utility Vehicle. Other items recovered include 1 motorcycle, 7 mobile phones, 371 50-litre and 42 25-five litre jerry cans loaded with refined Premium Motor Spirit, 106 empty 50-jerry cans, a hose of about 500 metres in length used for siphoning products with approximately 19,600 litres of stolen PMS being recovered.

3. Similarly, 12 impostors were arrested by the Special Team of OPERATION CHECKMATE at various locations in Lagos and Ogun States while perpetrating various acts of illegality dressed in military uniforms.

4. In yet another development, on 8th May 2018, troops received report of cult-related clashes at Reshe in Ikorodu Central Area. On arrival, troops met a chaotic scene where 7 vehicles were vandalized, properties destroyed and some law-abiding citizens injured. On intervention by the troops, 7 suspected cultists most of whom were of the EIYE Confraternity were arrested. Items recovered from them include: 7 mobile phones, 3 ATM cards, 1 ID card, 8 belts, 1 wallet, 4 rings, 3 wrist watches, black substance suspected to be charms and the sum of N13,080. Additionally, during another Cordon and Search operation conducted at Odokekere general area of Ikorodu, 4 suspected cultists were arrested. The suspected cultists were among those who escaped from the raid carried out on 16 of April 2018 at Eginrin Depression area of Ikorodu during the initiation ceremony. Items recovered include 1 Itel Phone and a brown belt.

5. All arrested suspected pipeline vandals, impostors and cultists are undergoing preliminary investigations after which they will be handed over to the appropriate security agency for further investigation and prosecution.

6. The General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army, Major General Enobong Okon Udoh wishes to use this opportunity to thank the good people of Lagos and Ogun states for their continued cooperation and urges them to always give timely information. He pledged not to relent until the area is rid of all forms of cultism, vandalism and other violent criminal activities and their perpetrators. He enjoined members of the public to continue to always reach out and call the numbers below to give useful information that will assist in ridding their areas of the activities of pipeline vandals, cultists, impostors and other criminal elements:

07069353889—Ojo,

08060492529—Ojo,

07017064979—Badagry

08034347484—Victoria Island

08065992320—Ikeja

08069097624—Owode

08065806870—Ikorodu

07064281177—Obalende

08053862233—Abeokuta

08057705135—Abeokuta

7. You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your news medium.

8. Thank you for your usual cooperation.

OM DAUDU

Lieutenant Colonel

Acting Deputy Director

81 Division

Army Public Relations.

