Faces Of Passengers Arrested For Beheading Commercial Motorcycle Rider In Ondo (Photo)

The suspected killers after they were arrested

The Ondo State Police Command has successfully arrested four suspects who reportedly beheaded a commercial motorcycle rider, Olawale Gbogi in the state.

The four suspects identified as – Abdulahi Sheu, 21, Harruna Suberu, 18, Dada Alabi 25 and Onimisi Liberty, 24 – were said to have lured Gbogi out of Ikare Akoko, to a village in Ihima in Kogi state where he was killed.

Speaking during their parade, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Mr Femi Joseph, said the suspects were arrested after a formal complaint was lodged by a relative of the victim, Omotomogun Tayo, last month.

According to Joseph, the police swung into action and one of the suspects, Abdullah, was arrested in Akure for allegedly being in possession of the victim’s handset.

The PPRO said other members of the gang were arrested after Abdullah was interrogated and confessed to the crime but said one of the suspects has run away with the head of the victim.

He explained that the suspects approached Gbagi to take them to Ihima and agreed on the sum of N3,000 but they, however, killed him and beheaded him, leaving his body in the bush. One of the suspects, who is now at large, is in possession of the head.

“Immediately the command got a report of the incident, we swung into action which led to the arrest of Sheu in Akure with the victim’s handset and the motorcycle. “The head of the victim was allegedly taken to the house of one Dada Alabi, a herbalist, by Onimisi Liberty. But he (Alabi) refused to take it from him. The head is said to be in the possession of Rabiu, while the other body parts of the victim have not been found,” Joseph said.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria