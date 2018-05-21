Local News

Faces Of Traffic And Mobile Phone Robbers Arrested In Agege (Photos)

The robbers after they were caught

Over six traffic and mobile phones robbers have been arrested by men of the Rapid Response Unit of the Nigeria police in Lagos state. 

According to Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Edgal Imohimi, the robbers were caught trying to snatch valuables from motorists and commuters in Agege.

Sharing the news on its social media handle, RRS wrote:

“Faces of traffic and mobile phones robbers arrested in Agege traffic while trying to snatch valuables from motorists and commuters. They were paraded today by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edgal Imohimi.”

