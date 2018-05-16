Local News

Facts You Need To Know About Prison Recruitment In Nigeria

The Nigerian prison recruitment started running from 30 April 2018 and would end 11 June 2018.

There have being a lot of buzz about the recruitment, here are some facts you need to know.

To apply, you must be a Nigerian by birth and you must have the necessary qualifications and certificates from recognized institution.

Candidates must be fit and to submit certificates of medical fitness from Government recognized Hospitals, in addition to that, you must have a clean criminal record, no convictions at all.

The programme is set to improve and empower the youths, applicants must be between ages of 18 and 30 years and should not be a member of any Secret Society.

Applicants heights must not be less than 1.65m for males and 1.60 for females, chest measurement must not be less than 0.87 for men.

And finally, application is free, selection of successful candidates would be on merit.

