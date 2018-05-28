Faithia Williams Wins Best Indigenous Actress At EKO International Film Festival

Faithia Balogun who is a Nigerian actress, film-maker, producer and director has bagged a reputable award.

Fathia Balogun

Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams popularly known as Faithia Balogun wins Best indigenous actress at the Eko International Film Festival.

The actress took to her instgram to share a photo of her award with caption saying: “Hey fam, I am so happy to share this with you all as this means a lot to me. I got the award for Best indigenous actress at EKO International Film Festival. Thank you all for your support over the years. I am always grateful. This is just another one for you. Much love fam!”

The United Kingdom returnee is 49.