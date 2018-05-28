Local News

Faithia Williams Wins Best Indigenous Actress At EKO International Film Festival

Faithia Balogun who is a Nigerian actress, film-maker, producer and director has bagged a reputable award.
 

Fathia Balogun

Nollywood actress, Faithia Williams popularly known as Faithia Balogun wins Best indigenous actress at the Eko International Film Festival.

The actress took to her instgram to share a photo of her award with caption saying: “Hey fam, I am so happy to share this with you all as this means a lot to me. I got the award for Best indigenous actress at EKO International Film Festival. Thank you all for your support over the years. I am always grateful. This is just another one for you. Much love fam!”

The United Kingdom returnee is 49.

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

2face Idibia, Ezekwesili In Attendance As CSOs Mark ‘National Day Of Mourning’ In Abuja (Photos)

Meet Enam Honya, A Stunning Ghanaian Model With Vitiligo (Photos)

Unbelievable: See How Disasters Are Currently Waiting To Occur On Railway Tracks In Lagos (Photos)

Egyptian Lawyer Files $12 Billion Lawsuit Against Real Madrid’s Ramos Over Salah Challenge

Traditional Ruler Sentenced To One-Year Imprisonment Over N650,000 Fraud

Domestic Violence: Nursing Mother Attacked And Brutalized By Her Husband In Anambra (Photos)

Buhari, Baru Have Made NNPC Worse

Shocking Picture Reveals What Alcohol Really Does To Your Heart

Football Academy Operator Deceives Boys With N200, Shaves Their Pubic Hair, Arm Pit For Ritual Purposes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *