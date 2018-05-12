Entertainment, Gossip

Falz calls radio stations out for censoring “You Go Chop Banana”

Falz the bahd guy has taken to social media to call out Nigerian radio stations for censoring “You Go Chop Banana.”

In a post on his Twitter handle, the star rapper argued that they are not supposed to censor it since he was talking about the fruit “Banana” and not something else entirely.

He wrote:

So radio censored “you go chop banana” � Let’s not forget it’s actually a fruit o. And it’s healthy stuff.

