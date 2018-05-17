Local News

Family & Friends Mourn As Handsome Graduate Slumps And Dies In Lagos (Photos)

News of the shocking and untimely death of a graduate of Abia State University, identified as Samuel Onu, have been shared online by concerned friends and family who taken to social media to mourn the handsome young man.

According to some friends of the deceased, Onu from the Abriba area of Abia state, had complained of headache on Tuesday night and slumped. He was rushed to a hospital where he passed away.

His last Facebook update was Monday morning, which he captioned: “Not smiling does not mean am not grateful to God. Goodmorning.”

See tributes by his friends below;

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Drama As Man Bites His Own Dog To Teach It A Lesson

My Lover Impregnated Me, Not My Husband – Woman Shocks Court With Public Confession

FA Cup Final: Hazard Can Be Unstoppable – Fabregas Speaks Ahead Of Chelsea Clash With United

Commotion As Soldiers Clash With Police, Arrest DPO Over Murder Of Colleague In Rivers

Presidential Aide Reacts To Video Of IGP Struggling To Read Speech In Kano

Commotion As Dangerous Thugs Attack The Convoy Of Katsina Speaker

Arsene Wenger Speaks On Biggest Transfer Regret

Reason IGP Ibrahim Idris Shunned Senate – Reno Omokri

Horror: Father Of Two Jumps From A Bridge To His Death After Police Did This To Him (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *