Family In Shock As Married Woman Kills Her Husband’s Younger Wife With Rat Poison

The Jigawa Police Command said it had arrested a 45-year-old housewife (name withheld), who allegedly poisoned to death her 14-year old housemate, Zulfa’u Amadu, in Kangan Village in Taura local government area, Punch Metro reports.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Jinjiri Abdu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria in Dutse on Wednesday.

Jinjiri said that the suspect, on May 4, prepared lunch for the family and allegedly put rat poison in Zulfa’u’s share of the food.

He explained that the incident occurred in Kangan village, barely six days after the deceased was married to her husband, Malam Amadu.

According to reports, on May 4, the suspect, who is the senior wife to Malam Amadu, allegedly put rat killer in the share of the deceased’s food she prepared as lunch for the family.

“Upon eating the food, the deceased began to roll herself on the ground in pains before she was taken to hospital for medical attention.

“It was on the way to the hospital that the deceased died. However, the suspect insisted she and the deceased ate the food together and denied poisoning her,’’ he recalled.

The PPRO added that a sample of the food had been taken for medical analysis.

According to him, the corpse of the deceased has been handed over to her family for burial, saying that the suspect would be charged to the court upon conclusion of the investigation.

