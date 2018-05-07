Family In Shock As Petrol Tanker Crushes Little Baby To Death In Bauchi

A petrol tanker, on Saturday, reportedly crushed a baby to death at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Roundabout in Bauchi metropolis throwing the residents and family into panic and tears, Daily Sun reports.

A source who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he witnessed the accident and could not withstand the charred body of the baby lying there helpless

Confirming the incident on telephone, the Sector Head of Operations, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Bauchi State Command, Deputy Corps Commander Paul Guar, said the accident occurred on Saturday morning.

Guar said that a tricycle rider popularly called Keke Napep, was trying to overtake a petrol tanker by roundabout, when the baby fell off from the tricycle and was crushed to death in the process.

“The tanker was negotiating the roundabout, then the Keke wanted to overtake it from the right hand side at the roundabout.

”As the kekeman who had passengers was trying to overtake it, suddenly hit the tyre of the tanker and there was woman with her baby. As a result, the baby fell off and the tanker crushed her head. The baby was rushed to the Specialist Hospital where she was confirmed dead.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Bauchi State Command, Kamal Abubakar, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, also confirmed the incident.

