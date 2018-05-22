Family In Shock As Young Boy Sent To Fetch Water Falls Inside Well In Kano

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, an eight year-old boy in Tamburawa Gabas town of Kano State, Sadi Yusuf, on Tuesday, lost his life after falling into a well.

Spokesman of Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, told the News Agency of Nigeria that the incident occurred at about 7.30 a.m on Tuesday.

He said the deceased was sent by his mother to go and fetch water in the well.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of today (Tuesday) from a ward head, Isa Garba, at about 7:30 a.m that a boy had fallen into a well.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 7:42 a.m

“Yusuf was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead; his corpse was handed to the Ward Head, Isa Garba,” the spokesman said.

Mohammed therefore advised parents who have wells in their homes to raise their height and provide covers for same, to protect children.

